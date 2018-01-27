CHICAGO CRIME

Man charged in robbery, fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin

Paul Granados (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The robber who shot and killed a man in Belmont Cragin Wednesday has been identified and charged.

Paul Granados, 54, has been charged with one felony count each of first degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday at a currency exchange in the 5000-block of West Fullerton Avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The victim was identified as Horacio Galvan-Hernandez.

Granados allegedly walked into the currency exchange and shot Galavan-Hernandez in the head as he attempted to rob the establishment.

Galavan-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed he was an employee of the business; friends and the building's landlord said he was the owner.

Granados was allegedly caught on surveillance tape.

Neighbors said Galvan-Hernandez had worked to guard his business from this exact kind of crime.

"A couple times we went to neighborhood watch," said Olivares.
