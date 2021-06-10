Chicago man charged in sexual abuse of girl, 10, in Logan Square

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Man charged in sexual abuse of girl, 10, in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of a child in the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago police announced Thursday morning.

Police said 34-year-old Maurice Rocquemore of Chicago was arrested Wednesday morning in the 2000-block of West Webster Avenue after witnesses told police they recognized him from an alert issued by police earlier in the day.

Rocquemore is accused of touching a 10-year-old girl on the front porch of a home on Monday. He has been charged with aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim under 13.

Rocquemore is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.
