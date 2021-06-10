CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of a child in the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago police announced Thursday morning.
Police said 34-year-old Maurice Rocquemore of Chicago was arrested Wednesday morning in the 2000-block of West Webster Avenue after witnesses told police they recognized him from an alert issued by police earlier in the day.
Rocquemore is accused of touching a 10-year-old girl on the front porch of a home on Monday. He has been charged with aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim under 13.
Rocquemore is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.
Chicago man charged in sexual abuse of girl, 10, in Logan Square
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News