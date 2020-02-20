Chicago man charged in sexual assault of girl, 3, at River North restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl inside a bathroom of a River North restaurant earlier this week.Chicago police said 34-year-old Christopher Puente has been charged with one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault after the incident inside the former Rock N Roll McDonald's at 600 N. Clark St. on Monday.Authorities said they responded to a call in the 500-block of North Dearborn Street early Tuesday morning when they recognized Puente from surveillance photos. Police arrested him for criminal trespass and then during their investigation confirmed just days earlier, Puente was wanted for the criminal sexual assault of the girl.The little girl was in the bathroom on Monday morning when Puente allegedly pulled her into a stall and touched her inappropriately. She was taken to the hospital and checked out.Puente is expected in bond court Thursday.