Chicago man charged in shooting death of Sound-Bar Nightclub security guard arrested in Georgia

(Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard outside of a popular River North bar has been arrested.

Police said 32-year-old Jon Poole, of Chicago's West Side Homan Square neighborhood, was taken into custody Thursday in Lawrenceville, Georgia after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Officials said Poole was identified by a witness and on surveillance video allegedly showing his involvement in a confrontation that led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Thurman Bailey on March 8. Another man was also injured in the incident.

RELATED: Parents of security guard killed in shooting outside nightclub speak out

Bailey was working as a security guard while an event was taking place inside of Sound-Bar Nightclub when a fight broke out with a large group of people outside of the bar, police said.
According to police, the group was denied access to the bar and a fist fight between the group and staff ensued. That's when police said Armond Williams, 37, allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Williams was arrested a few weeks later for his alleged connection in the shooting and is facing first degree murder.
Poole is charged with two felony counts of first degree murder and two felony counts of murder with a strong probability of death or injury.

Poole is expected to be in court Friday.
