Man charged in shooting of McHenry deputy in court Wednesday

The man charged with killing a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.Floyd Brown, 39, is expected to enter a plea at the federal courthouse in Rockford.Brown is accused of shooting Deputy Jacob Keltner after jumping from a Rockford hotel window as a warrant was being served. Brown is being held without bond on state and federal charges.Meanwhile, Deputy Keltner was honored Tuesday night during the McHenry County Board meeting.It was the first time the board convened since the deadly shooting. Keltner's widow Becki wiped away tears as county officials read a proclamation.