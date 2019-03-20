Man charged in shooting of McHenry deputy in court Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

The man charged with killing a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The man charged with killing a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Floyd Brown, 39, is expected to enter a plea at the federal courthouse in Rockford.

RELATED: Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect Floyd Brown in custody

Brown is accused of shooting Deputy Jacob Keltner after jumping from a Rockford hotel window as a warrant was being served. Brown is being held without bond on state and federal charges.

Meanwhile, Deputy Keltner was honored Tuesday night during the McHenry County Board meeting.

RELATED: Widow of deputy killed in Rockford shooting pens heartfelt letter to public

It was the first time the board convened since the deadly shooting. Keltner's widow Becki wiped away tears as county officials read a proclamation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mchenry countyrockfordfugitive arrestmurdercourtshootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Fallen deputy honored at McHenry County Board meeting Tuesday night
Funeral for McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner attended by hundreds
Hundreds attend visitation for deputy killed in Rockford shooting
Widow of McHenry deputy pens heartfelt letter to public, suspect appears in court
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts
City to break ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
Feds seize 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia: sources
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman sentenced to 18 months probation
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
Show More
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of Calif. police chase
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudy with rain at times Wednesday
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
All tank fires out at Texas oil refinery
More TOP STORIES News