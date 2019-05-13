Man charged in St. Charles hit-and-run crash that injured girl, 7

Police are looking for the hit-and-run-driver who critically injured a child as she rode her bike in unincorporated St. Charles Township.

UNINCORPORATED SAINT CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 7-year-old girl critically injured Sunday in unincorporated St. Charles Township.

Brian Quartuccio, 42, turned himself in to police at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. According to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a death or injury, and two counts of driving while his license is revoked, all felonies. He has also been charged with misdemeanor operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, a petty offense, the state's attorney said.



The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in unincorporated St. Charles Township. A 7-year-old girl, who lives in the area, was riding her bike near the intersection of Geneva and Courier avenues when she was hit by a black Dodge pickup, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the Quartuccio left the scene of the crash and parked the truck at his home before running away.
The girl was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and listed in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries. A hospital spokesperson said the girl has improved to fair condition on Monday afternoon. She is recovering after suffering multiple broken bones.

The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her medical costs.

"I think the guy is scum for leaving the scene," said Mike Humbert, a neighbor. "I can't understand why someone would even do that."

Earlier, deputies searched for the suspect by air and ground. They deployed K-9 units a few miles away after one resident spotted the man in his neighbor's backyard.
