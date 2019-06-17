Man charged in St. Charles home invasion, sex assault

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after police said he broke into a home and sexually assaulted a person in St. Charles Friday.

Police said 42-year-old Jason Carter entered a home in the 300-block of Illinois Street and then sexually assaulted the victim, who was asleep on a couch.

Carter was found in front of the house by arriving officers and identified at the scene by the victim, police said. Police believe Carter and the victim know each other.

Carter has been charged with one count of home invasion and one count of criminal sexual assault, police said Sunday.
