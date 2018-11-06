Man charged in triple-fatal Englewood hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy

CHICAGO (WLS) --A man has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed three people, including a 3-year-old boy, in the Englewood neighborhood last month, Chicago police said.
Police said they were chasing Christopher Carter, 27, when he ran a red light and crashed into another car in the 6900-block of South Bishop Street on October 1.
Chrishawn Turner, 25, and his 3-year-old son, Cabari, died in the crash along with Antonio Cowan, 24.
Carter ran off and he had been on the run until his arrest on Friday, police said. He has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm as well as traffic citations.