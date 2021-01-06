deadly shooting

Round Lake Beach man charged after fight over stolen vehicle ends in Volo shooting, leaves teen dead

Lynell Glover allegedly ordered teens found with his stolen vehicle to 'get on the ground or I'll shoot you'
VOLO, Ill. -- A northern Illinois man was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery in the fatal shooting of a teenager and the wounding of another in a dispute over a stolen vehicle.

Lake County prosecutors say Lynell Glover on Sunday allegedly ordered two teens he observed riding in his stolen auto to get on the ground or get shot. A Lake County Circuit Judge Paul Novak ordered the 35-year-old Glover of Round Lake Beach held in lieu of $1 million.

Authorities say Glover spotted his car, which was stolen days earlier, in Volo. He chased the vehicle until it ran out of gas. Prosecutors told Novak that Glover told the teens to "get on the ground or I'll shoot you." In the struggle that followed, Glover allegedly shot the teens.

One, Anthony Awad, 17, of Hanover Park, was shot in the leg and neck and pronounced dead at the scene. The other unidentified teen was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police say Glover called 911 and remained on the scene after the shooting.

Both prosecutors and the Lake County sheriff's office said additional charges against Glover may be forthcoming.

Authorities have not yet said how Glover happened upon his stolen car, who initially possessed the gun, or what caused the confrontation to escalate. Prosecutors declined to comment on details of the incident other than what they revealed in court.

It wasn't immediately known if Glover has legal representation to speak on his behalf.

