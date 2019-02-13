Man charged in wife's hot tub death in Wheeling

A man is charged in the death of his wife after she was found unconscious in a hot tub at their home in northwest suburban Wheeling.Eric Huska, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after police saw surveillance video that showed the Feb. 9 incident, Wheeling police said in a statement.His wife, Laura Huska, 57, was in the couple's backyard outdoor hot tub and became "distressed" and unable to get out of the tub on her own, police said.Eric Huska tried to help her out of the tub, but then partially closed the lid of the hot tub while she was inside and went into the house, police said.Huska returned to the hot tub and found his wife floating unresponsive, police said.Paramedics took Laura Huska to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where she died, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Police were investigating her death as a homicide. The medical examiner's office said Wednesday her cause of death was still pending toxicology results.A Cook County judge on Tuesday released Huska on his own signature, according to court records.