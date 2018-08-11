Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack

A photo of a gun is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. --
An Illinois man is charged with reckless conduct after authorities say his 4-year-old son found a gun in a backpack his father had brought to him at day care.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Finley of Maryville packed a "nap time bag" that also contained sheets and blankets, then brought it to a day care in Glen Carbon on July 2. The child opened the bag a few minutes later and found the gun.

The day care told parents the child immediately took the gun to a teacher, and police were called.

It's unclear why the gun was put into the backpack. Finley could not be reached for comment Saturday. Jail officials said he was not in custody and a listed phone number had been disconnected. Prosecutors didn't respond to messages seeking comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrenday caredaycareIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wilmette boat explosion leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
89th annual Bud Billiken Parade celebrates beginning of new school year
Mountain lion breaks into home, kills house cat
Four more Chicago-area passengers sue Aeromexico over plane crash
19 shot, 2 fatally, Friday in city gun violence
2 charged with armed robbery of man at Ford Heights ATM
Show More
7 rescued from capsized boat on South Side
Backlash over release of 'Slender Man' horror movie
Illinois woman celebrates 110th birthday
CTA bus driver robbed at gunpoint
More News