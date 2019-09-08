Man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at officers in Garfield Park: police

CHICAGO -- A 30-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man and then fired shots at police officers Friday in Garfield Park.

Milo Brown faces felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and disregarding two traffic control devices, according to Chicago police.

30-year-old Milo Brown is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man and then fired shots at police officers Friday in Garfield Park.



About 6:38 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers in a marked squad car allegedly saw Brown and another male get out of a gray Dodge Caravan in the 3800 block of West Adams Street and fire at a group of people standing on the street, Chicago police said.

The shooters then turned their gunfire towards the officers before driving off in the Dodge, police said. The officers did not return fire and were not struck in the shooting.

A 24-year-old man was hit twice in the abdomen and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Officers pursued the Dodge and stopped it at Adams Street and Karlov Avenue where one of the gunmen ran off, police said. Brown was arrested and a handgun was recovered.

He is due in bond court Monday.

