Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Chicago police officer

CHICAGO -- A West Rogers Park man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at a Chicago police officer Saturday on the North Side.Gerardo Jasso, 35, is accused of firing at an officer during a stop in the 6200-block of North Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.About 3:15 p.m., officers attempted to speak to Jasso after they saw him in a public way with an open can of alcohol, police said.Jasso allegedly fled on foot and pointed and fired a handgun at an officer who then returned fire, police said. No one was struck, according to police.A handgun was recovered from the scene and Jasso was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge for drinking alcohol in the public way.Jasso is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.