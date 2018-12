Lorenzo Shorter, 22

Chicago police have charged a man who was waving a knife in the street in Lakeview on Monday after he broke into an apartment and put a woman in a headlock.Lorenzo Shorter, 22, was charged Wednesday with four felony counts and one misdemeanor, including attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, resisting police officers, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon, respectively.Shorter, of Lawndale, was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Seminary Avenue after police said he broke into an apartment in the 900 block of West Cornelia Avenue and put the 29-year-old resident in a headlock. The woman was able to break free and run into another room to call police, while Shorter ransacked her apartment and stole a butcher knife from her kitchen, police said.Shorter ran into the street and brandished the knife and tried to run away as officers arrived to the scene, police said. Officers used a Taser to take him into custody.He was due in court Wednesday.