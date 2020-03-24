Coronavirus

Coronavirus Chicago: Man charged with coughing in Chicago police officers' faces and saying he had virus

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges after saying he was infected with coronavirus and coughing into Chicago police officers' faces Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Anthony Ponzi is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and several misdemeanor charges, including battery DUI and resisting arrest, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a crash about 8 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Avenue, police said. Ponzi was driving his gray Jeep the wrong way on Wolcott when he collided into another car, got out of his Jeep and attacked the other driver.

When officers arrived, they saw Ponzi being aggressive, slurring his speech, swaying and foaming at the mouth, police said. As the officers tried to speak with him, Ponzi coughed in the officers' faces and told them he had COVID-19.

Ponzi was arrested and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he told staff he didn't have the virus, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 pandemicchicago police departmentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Japanese PM says IOC agreed "100%" to postponing Olympics
Consumer Reports: How to stay safe when going out in public
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker pushes for more PPE during COVID-19 pandemic; IL coronavirus cases at 1,285
What to know about Illinois' 1,285 COVID-19 cases
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
Lupus patients face severe medication shortage after Trump touts drug for coronavirus
City rents vacant hotel rooms for coronavirus patients, vulnerable people during pandemic
4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Avondale crash
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Tuesday
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
12-year-old girl with coronavirus is fighting for her life
Coronavirus scam robocall targets fears about stock market, economy
More TOP STORIES News