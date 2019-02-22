Man charged with domestic battery after Park Manor SWAT standoff

James Vaughn (Chicago Police Department)

PARK MANOR, Ill. --
Charges have been filed against the man arrested Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a home for nearly three hours in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

James Vaughn, 31, is charged with one felony count each of domestic battery and unlawful restraint, according to a statement from Chicago police. He is also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and simple assault.

Authorities were initially called about 8:30 a.m. after Vaughn punched a woman in the right eye in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said. He also kicked the woman and refused to let her leave the home.

A SWAT team was called after he barricaded himself inside the home with the woman, police said. The woman and a baby were eventually brought out of the home safely and taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Vaughn, who lives in the block where the standoff occurred, was eventually taken into custody at 11:10 a.m., police said.

The standoff prompted a lockdown at the nearby Park Manor Elementary School, 7037 S. Rhodes, police said. The lockdown was lifted after Vaughn's arrest.

Vaughn is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing before Judge John F. Lyke Jr. on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, according to Cook County court records.
