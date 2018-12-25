Man charged with drug possession after stabbing on Red Line train

Curtis Mosley. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A man was stabbed Sunday morning on a Red Line train at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop.

At 7:21 a.m., officers responded to the station at 1167 S. State St. and found the 23-year-old suffering from stab wounds to his neck and ear, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Curtis Mosley, 26, of the Marquette Park neighborhood, was taken into custody, but the younger man was uncooperative with investigators and refused to press charges against him, police said.

Mosley was, however, charged with a felony count of possession of more than 15 grams of heroin, police said.

Mosley made his initial court appearance on Monday, police said. His bail and next scheduled court date weren't immediately known.

