Man charged with DUI after car crashes into Crystal Lake church

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A man has been charged with DUI after police said he crashed into a church in northwest suburban Crystal Lake Thursday morning.

Police responded to the crash at Living Waters Lutheran Church,1808 Miller Road, at about 12:18 a.m. The impact left the church and the vehicle heavily damaged.

A witness told police the driver of the vehicle walked away from the crash. About 30 minutes later, police said they located the man in the 1600-block of Autumncrest Drive in Crystal Lake.

The man, 41-year-old Daniel Lang of Lake in the Hills, was not injured and refused medical treatment, police said. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts driving under the influence of alcohol and another misdemeanor count of failure to give information after striking unattended vehicle/property.

Lang was also cited for traffic citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash and disobeying a stop sign. Lang posted bond and was released from custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake in the hillscrystal lakecar into buildingdui crashcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but strike continues with no 'return to work' agreement
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in some suburbs
Man acquitted in shooting of Shamiya Adams
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix turning to snow, windy and cold Thursday
71 passengers killed in train fire in central Pakistan
Show More
Uber files lawsuit against Skokie over new ride-hailing tax
Multiple robberies reported on Pink Line trains: police
St. Charles North football player home after weeks in hospital for brain injury
Design concepts revealed for Pulse shooting memorial, museum
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
More TOP STORIES News