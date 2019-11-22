Man charged with DUI after head-on crash with Aurora police car

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence when Aurora police said he crashed head-on into one of their squad units.

Police said a patrol car was driving east on Indian Trail at about 8:30 p.m. when a black Mercedes crashed into it head-on at Church Road.

An officer was injured and transported to a hospital and later released, police said. The driver of the Mercedes was also transported to a hospital.

A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the driver at the hospital and police said 23-year-old Julian Chavez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to yield turning left.

Chavez was book at the Aurora police jail after he was treated for his injuries at the hospital.
