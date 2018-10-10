EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4450128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother of four was fatally crushed after the car she was pushing was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday night in Streamwood, police said.

A 67-year-old Schaumburg man was charged with DUI in the death of a pregnant mother of four, who was fatally struck while pushing a car in northwest suburban Streamwood.Hinigo Olvera, of the 100-block of Barrett Lane, was charged Tuesday with aggravated DUI causing death, Streamwood police said Wednesday.Olvera is accused of driving while intoxicated and striking 29-year-old Aries Cobian on East Lake Street just east of South Park Avenue just after 7:35 p.m. Monday.Cobian was crushed when the 2001 Toyota pickup truck Olvera was driving rear-ended the 1994 Oldsmobile sedan she and her cousin were pushing, police said.Cobian, of Glendale Heights, was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she later died. Her father said his daughter was his sweetheart. She had four children, ages ages 9, 7, 3 and 6 months.Her friend, Rhaven Becker, said Cobian was pregnant."She was scared at first, but she all kept saying is that it was meant to be, you know, she was 12 weeks," Becker said."It's just really sad that he claimed he didn't see her. She's human, you could have seen her," said Jasmine Stanley, the victim's friend.Olvera is due in Bond Court in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday.