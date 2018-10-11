A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with with driving under the influence after an SUV slammed into two businesses Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park, leaving one person injured.Neighbors woke up to the sound of a crash and saw that a red SUV had slammed into the front of a small strip of businesses in the 200-block of Chicago Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.in Oak Park. Police said the SUV hit a light pole before hitting the businesses.The crash badly damaged a tattoo parlor and a barbershop that are next door to each other. It was a couple of hours before authorities were able to pull the SUV out as water continued to spew from what appeared to be a broken water main. The entire facade of the building crumbled to the sidewalk.Oak Park police said Larell Jackson has been charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving on the sidewalk and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.Tim Brown, who owns the building, said he's been in touch with the business owners and they are devastated."Unbelievable," Brown said. "I just re-did that and just put new lintels in there, facade and awnings for the businesses that look good less than a year ago, so it's devastating. It's more devastating to them being small businesses and the economy. Where are they going to work? The structure is damaged, so what can you do."One person in the vehicle was transported to Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver and two other occupants in the vehicle refused treatment, police said.Cameras caught police conducting a field sobriety test on the scene. Oak Park police said a person is in custody.