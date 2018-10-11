Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park tattoo parlor, barbershop

EMBED </>More Videos

An SUV slammed into two businesses Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park.

Megan Hickey
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with with driving under the influence after an SUV slammed into two businesses Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park, leaving one person injured.

Neighbors woke up to the sound of a crash and saw that a red SUV had slammed into the front of a small strip of businesses in the 200-block of Chicago Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.in Oak Park. Police said the SUV hit a light pole before hitting the businesses.

The crash badly damaged a tattoo parlor and a barbershop that are next door to each other. It was a couple of hours before authorities were able to pull the SUV out as water continued to spew from what appeared to be a broken water main. The entire facade of the building crumbled to the sidewalk.

Oak Park police said Larell Jackson has been charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving on the sidewalk and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Tim Brown, who owns the building, said he's been in touch with the business owners and they are devastated.

"Unbelievable," Brown said. "I just re-did that and just put new lintels in there, facade and awnings for the businesses that look good less than a year ago, so it's devastating. It's more devastating to them being small businesses and the economy. Where are they going to work? The structure is damaged, so what can you do."

One person in the vehicle was transported to Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver and two other occupants in the vehicle refused treatment, police said.

Cameras caught police conducting a field sobriety test on the scene. Oak Park police said a person is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingOak Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 2 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing
Show More
Kanye West to meet with Trump at White House Thursday
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Boy, 7, missing from South Side found safe
More News