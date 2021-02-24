fatal crash

Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4, including 6-year-old boy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with DUI after a fatal crash on Illinois Route 53 in Rolling Meadows on Saturday, Illinois State Police said.

Police announced Wednesday that Lamar Graves, 32, of Bellwood, Illinois, with four counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (DUI) involving death.

A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were among those killed in the crash, according to officials.

Police said a blue Ford Fiesta pulled over on the side of Route 53 near Kirchoff Road just before midnight Saturday. Moments later, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler smashed into the back of the car.

RELATED: 6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash, 3 victims ID'd

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles across all three lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on the left shoulder, state police said.

The driver of the Fiesta and her three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The victims were identified as 45-year old Stacy Harris, 17-year-old Jeremy Johnson, both of Schaumburg, and 47-year-old Herlanda Harris, of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Graves was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken into custody on Monday without incident and has been ordered held on a $450,000 bond.
