Man charged with fatal shooting at South Loop homeless encampment

CHICAGO --
A man was charged with fatally shooting a fellow resident of a South Loop homeless encampment on Monday afternoon.

George A. Arroyo, 57, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the slaying of 57-year-old Douglas Robinson, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. at "Tent City," an embankment that lies on state-supported property near the 700 block of West Taylor, state police said.

State police officials responded to the scene and learned that Robinson had already been rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, state police said. An investigation revealed that Robinson was shot following an argument with Arroyo.

Both men were living at the encampment prior to the shooting, state police said.

Arroyo took off after the shooting and was later arrested a short time later by Chicago police officers, state police said. CPD officers then transferred custody over to state police officials.

Arroyo was ordered held at Cook County Jail without bail during a Wednesday court hearing, state police said. His next court date was set for March 11.

