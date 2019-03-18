Man charged with fighting guards, damaging property at Trump Tower

CHICAGO -- A man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly fighting security guards and damaging property Friday afternoon in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel & Tower on the Near North Side.Craig Echols, 23, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60, according to Chicago police.About 4:15 p.m., Echols used a permanent marker to scrawl on a couch and several pillars in the lobby of the luxury hotel and condominium building at 401 N. Wabash Ave., police said. Echols then attacked two security guards.One guard, a 61-year-old man, suffered injuries to his face, knee and hand, police said. A 26-year-old man working with him was uninjured.Additional guards helped detain Echols until officers arrived and arrested him, police said.Echols, of the West Side Austin neighborhood, was due for a bail hearing Sunday afternoon.