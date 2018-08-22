Man charged with killing missing woman found strangled in Chicago Lawn backyard

Trevon Clark (Chicago Police via Sun-Times Media Wire)

CHICAGO --
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found strangled in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood backyard the day after she was reported missing in May.

Trevon Clark, 20, was arrested after authorities identified him as the last person to see 18-year-old Karalynn Ashley McNicholas, according to Chicago police. He was charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

About 7 a.m. on May 11, officers responded to a 911 call from a resident who saw McNicholas' body in their backyard in the 6000 block of South Maplewood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. She had been reported missing, having last been seen about 8:30 p.m. the previous day near her home in the area of 111th Street and Central Park Avenue. Her car was also missing.

Karalynn McNicholas



An autopsy determined that McNicholas had been strangled and her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Detectives eventually found her car in Clark's possession and identified Clark as her killer, police said. He was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of South Cicero.

Clark, who lives in Chicago Lawn, was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday, police said.

