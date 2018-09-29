Man charged with murder after shooting in Roselle adult business parking lot

David Pelka (DuPage County Sheriff's Office)

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Bartlett man has been charged with first degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a man in the parking lot of an adult business during a disagreement, officials said Saturday.

In a statement issued from DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba's office, Donald Pelka, 59, allegedly became upset while patronizing Bella One Spa early Friday in Roselle and started an argument with employees.

Pelka then allegedly got into an argument with the victim, 29-year-old Kyle Gojdas of Glendale Heights, in the spa's parking lot before shooting Godjas twice.

Godjas sustained two gunshot wounds in his torso and was pronounced dead on the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m., officials said.

Pelka fled the scene before officers arrived but was caught in a traffic stop for speeding approximately ten minutes later, police said.

Pelka was given $1,000,000 bond and is expected to appear in court again on October 22.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmurderhomicideRoselle
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Body found outside Lake Street adult business near Roselle
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Formerly homeless high school football player wins game after 2 years off the field
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
12 armed carjackings on Far South Side tied to single group
Show More
Happy National Coffee Day! Celebrate with deals and steals
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
More News