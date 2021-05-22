Man charged with murder in April Portage Park shooting

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of fatally shooting another man during a fight in April in Portage Park.Everardo Olmos, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jakub Marchewka, Chicago police said.On April 4, Olmos allegedly fired shots at Marchewka, 28, after the two got into a fight about 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue, Chicago police said.Marchewka, of Belmont Cragin, was struck in the chest and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, authorities said.Olmos was expected to appear in court Saturday.