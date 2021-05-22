Man charged with murder in April Portage Park shooting

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of fatally shooting another man during a fight in April in Portage Park.

Everardo Olmos, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jakub Marchewka, Chicago police said.

On April 4, Olmos allegedly fired shots at Marchewka, 28, after the two got into a fight about 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue, Chicago police said.

Marchewka, of Belmont Cragin, was struck in the chest and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, authorities said.

Olmos was expected to appear in court Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkarrestchicago shootingmurderman killedman shotperson killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy killed in Lawndale shooting
Man, woman killed in convenience store shooting: Chicago police
Chicago's Buckingham Fountain will be 'flipped' back on Saturday
IL reports 1,108 COVID-19 case, 43 deaths
Car tears up Jackson Park golf course: VIDEO
$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold
'Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss
Show More
Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment
Man killed in Eisenhower Expressway shooting
Not just for sipping, ways to Rosé
IL Democrats release proposed new state legislative districts
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday
More TOP STORIES News