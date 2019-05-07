Man charged with murder in death of mother of 3 killed by stray bullet

Bryant Mitchell

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a mother of three who died after being struck by a stray bullet in a cellphone store on the Southwest Side.

Bryant Mitchell has been charged with first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder in the shooting, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said. He is expected in bond court at noon Tuesday.

Candice Dickerson, 36, was with her sons inside a MetroPCS store in the 5900-block of South Kedzie Avenue Friday, April 26, when she was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet.

WATCH: WOMAN'S SON WITNESSES HER FATAL SHOOTING
EMBED More News Videos

Jacarey, 12, talks about his mother, Candice Dickerson, and the moments after she was shot while inside a cellphone store on Chicago's South Side.



Dickerson, a pharmacy technician, was buying one of her sons a cellphone for getting a good grade on a project.

"She was trying to get down, but they shot her before she got down and she started bleeding," said her son Jacarey, 12, who was with his mother when she was shot. "I was scared."

He said his mother was crying and kept trying to get up until the ambulance arrived.

"I thought she was very brave. I thought that maybe she'd be able to survive, but when we got to the hospital, she did not survive," said Jacarey. ABC7 is not using the boy's last name.

Dickerson was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said two men on a nearby corner were firing shots, one of which killed Dickerson. An ambulance in the area was also struck by gunfire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parkstray bulletchicago shootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman killed by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store
Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in shooting at North Side CTA Red Line station
Legal pot will be for sale in Illinois by January 1, Pritzker predicts
Lyft driver charged with kidnapping, sex assault in NW suburbs
Adel Daoud sentenced in Chicago terror case
32 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings across Chicago
Cook Co. jail female employees file lawsuit against sheriff, claim inmate harassment
Chicago hosts 2019 James Beard awards, honoring the country's best
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated storms Monday night
Scientists: A million species are in threat of extinction
First set of lane closures begin on Lake Shore Drive Bridge
Delphi murders: Indiana police get more than 42,000 tips after releasing new sketch of killer
Waukegan explosion: Search resumes for missing worker, 1st of 3 victims identified
More TOP STORIES News