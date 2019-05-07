Man charged with murder in death of mother of 3 killed by stray bullet

Bryant Mitchell has been charged with first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder in the shooting, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said. He is expected in bond court at noon Tuesday.
Candice Dickerson, 36, was with her sons inside a MetroPCS store in the 5900-block of South Kedzie Avenue Friday, April 26, when she was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet.
WATCH: WOMAN'S SON WITNESSES HER FATAL SHOOTING
Dickerson, a pharmacy technician, was buying one of her sons a cellphone for getting a good grade on a project.
"She was trying to get down, but they shot her before she got down and she started bleeding," said her son Jacarey, 12, who was with his mother when she was shot. "I was scared."
He said his mother was crying and kept trying to get up until the ambulance arrived.
"I thought she was very brave. I thought that maybe she'd be able to survive, but when we got to the hospital, she did not survive," said Jacarey. ABC7 is not using the boy's last name.
Dickerson was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Police said two men on a nearby corner were firing shots, one of which killed Dickerson. An ambulance in the area was also struck by gunfire.