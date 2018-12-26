Man charged with murder in death of woman found in South Side trash can

CHICAGO --A man is charged with murder in the death of a woman found stabbed to death in a garbage can Monday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side.
Robert Wallace, 25, of Chicago is charged with one felony count of first degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Betty Wallace. He is due in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.
About 1:50 p.m. Monday, Wallace was found unresponsive in an alley in the 10800 block of South Prospect, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
She lived a few blocks away in the East Beverly neighborhood, authorities said.
An autopsy on Tuesday found Wallace died of multiple sharp force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Police said Wednesday night that a person was arrested in connection to the death and that charges were pending.
WLS-TV contributed to this report
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)