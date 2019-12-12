chicago shooting

Man charged with murder in Howard CTA train station shooting

(Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO -- A Woodlawn man has been charged with murder in a mid-day shooting at the CTA Howard station that killed a 20-year-old man who moved to Rogers Park to escape gun violence.

Keith Gross, 30, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Skokie and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the Dec. 3 shooting, Chicago police said.

Authorities say Macksantino Webb was inside the Howard CTA Red Line station that afternoon when Gross allegedly approached him and fired shots.

Struck in the neck and chest, Webb went to the train platform, where paramedics tried to revive him. He died later at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Gross was identified as the shooter and arrested Wednesday in the 9300 block of Skokie Boulevard, police said. He is due in court later Thursday.

A different man was arrested in connection to the shooting on Dec. 3 after police said they saw him running nearby, but he was expected to be released from custody after prosecutors said the gun he was carrying did not match the caliber used to shoot Webb.

The Chicago Sun-Times profiled Webb in 2016 soon after he and his older brother moved into the Rogers Park home of his great uncle, the Rev. Zollie Webb of Friendship Baptist Church in Evanston, after the two boys witnessed the shooting of their cousin in Englewood.

"How many times do we have to walk behind caskets of young black men before they realize that their deaths are a waste of talent and energy?" Zollie Webb wrote on Facebook about his nephew's death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
