Man charged with murder of missing Gary woman Sidne-Nichole Buchanan's, body found in Lansing forest preserve

The FBI announced that James McGhee, 38, of Gary has been charged with murder in the 27-year-old's death. He was taken into custody Wednesday evening, the FBI said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner formally identified the body found in Thornton-Lansing Road Forest Preserve as Buchanan Wednesday, following an autopsy conducted Tuesday. The cause and manner of her death is still pending.
The FBI identified McGhee as a person of interest Wednesday morning, saying they believe he was the last person Buchanan was known to be with at a concert in Tinley Park on July 27.
Friends said Buchanan was a mother of two and a dance instructor in Gary who worked with children. In a Facebook post, family members said she was, "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love. Sidne was a dynamic person. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Sidne was loved by many."
The FBI said they believe Buchanan was kidnapped, and taken back to Indiana against her will before she was killed. Investigators said her body was later dumped in the forest preserve about 20 minutes away from Gary.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655. Tips can remain anonymous.