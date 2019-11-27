murder

No bail for parolee charged with murdering South Side mom whose body is still missing

CHICAGO -- A judge denied bail on Wednesday to a parolee accused of murdering a woman who went missing from the South Side in March - and whose body has still not been located.

Marvin Bailey, 34, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 8700 block of South Marshfield Avenue in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Chaunti Bryla, according to Chicago police.



A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered him held without bail.

Bryla was reported missing from the South Side after she was last seen on March 20, and her body has still not been located, according to police spokesman Michael Carroll.

Forensic investigators with the Area South Technology Center collected enough evidence to charge Bailey with the crime, Carroll said.

Bailey was also wanted on a warrant for a parole violation in April related to an aggravated assault with a weapon charge, police said.

Bryla's family has been involved in efforts to find her, and have passed out missing person flyers and even gave police a lead on a possible person of interest, the Sun-Times reported.

