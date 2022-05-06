primary election

Indiana man charged with murder of wife wins primary election

Indiana voters head to polls for 2022 primary election

LEBANON, Ind. -- A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife won his township board primary election this week.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Boone County election results show 40-year-old Andrew Wilhoite of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board.

Wilhoite is charged in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite.

RELATED: Indiana primary 2022: Voters head to polls on Election Day, with GOP lawmakers facing challengers

He's being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Andrew Wilhoite's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29. If he is convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot.
