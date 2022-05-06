Indiana man charged with murder of wife wins primary election

LEBANON, Ind. -- A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife won his township board primary election this week.Boone County election results show 40-year-old Andrew Wilhoite of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board.Wilhoite is charged in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite.He's being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.Andrew Wilhoite's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29. If he is convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot.