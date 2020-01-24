Round Lake man charged with posing as delivery driver in Albany Park home invasion, sex assault

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of posing as a delivery driver, forcing his way into a woman's Albany Park home and sexually assaulting her last month, Chicago police said.Forrest Petersen, 57, of suburban Round Lake, is charged with home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to police.Petersen was allegedly holding a package when a 29-year-old woman answered her front door at about 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019 in the 4200 block of North Francisco Avenue, Chicago police said.When she let him into the building, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police said. He allegedly ran off after the woman fought back.Petersen was arrested Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Village Drive in Round Lake, police said. He is expected to appear in court Friday.