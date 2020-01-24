Round Lake man charged with posing as delivery driver in Albany Park home invasion, sex assault

(Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of posing as a delivery driver, forcing his way into a woman's Albany Park home and sexually assaulting her last month, Chicago police said.

Forrest Petersen, 57, of suburban Round Lake, is charged with home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to police.

Petersen was allegedly holding a package when a 29-year-old woman answered her front door at about 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019 in the 4200 block of North Francisco Avenue, Chicago police said.

When she let him into the building, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police said. He allegedly ran off after the woman fought back.

Petersen was arrested Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Village Drive in Round Lake, police said. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
albany parkchicagohome invasionsex assaultdelivery service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Great Lakes Naval Station lockdown: Gate runner was employee
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow possibly by Saturday AM
Mixed-income housing allows Sugar Grove seniors to 'age in place'
Marijuana stolen from Midway cannabis amnesty box, police say
Man shot, killed at Walgreens drive-thru in Chatham
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
New development brings affordable housing, innovation to Maywood
Missing Crown Point teen mom, baby found: police
More TOP STORIES News