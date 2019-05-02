Man charged with raping child at day care center

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller has more on the man's arrest.

By Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx -- Police say a man has been arrested on charges of raping a child at a day care center in the Bronx.

The suspect, 60-year-old Alberto Hernandez, is facing 13 charges, including rape, criminal sex act, and predatory sexual assault.

Police say the alleged rapes occurred over a period of four years when the girl was 6-10 years old.

It happened at the Maria Cortez daycare on Heath Avenue that Hernandez operated with his wife for the past 25 years, investigators said.

Police say the child, who is now 13, came forward on Monday and the arrest was made Wednesday.

As he was being walked out by police, he did not say anything to reporters.

He is due to answer to the charges before a judge on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkrapesexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Live Radar: More rain Thursday as flooding concerns grow in western suburbs
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Judge asked to recuse himself from petition to appoint special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Show More
Star Wars characters bring smiles to Advocate Children's Hospital
Cruise ship quarantined after measles case is identified
Facebook announces new 'Secret Crush' feature
Workers, City Colleges of Chicago reach deal to end strike
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet launches Democratic presidential bid
More TOP STORIES News