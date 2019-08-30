Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI in fatal East Garfield Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 59-year-old grandfather in East Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon.

Elijah Brown, 32, of Chicago is charged with one count of reckless homicide, one count of aggravated DUI leading to an accident that caused death, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death, all felonies. He is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with Blood Alcohol Content higher than 0.08, both misdemeanors.

Lee Davis was walking in the bike lane in the 3900-block of Lake Street at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle then struck a parked car, which crashed into a CTA bus stop.

Police said Brown was identified as the driver involved in the crash and was placed under arrest Tuesday evening.

A witness recorded the scene on his cell phone. According to the witness, the video shows the victim's body on the street, and the alleged hit-and-run driver in a red shirt being confronted by onlookers who tell him to remain at the scene.

"I see the guy who hit the guy and circles hysterical, saying he wasn't trying to do it, and I start recording," said the witness, who asked not to be identified or show on camera. "And the guy who did it hopped in his car and took eastbound down Lake Street."

Multiple witnesses said he eventually got into his vehicle, perhaps a gray Jeep SUV, and sped away. The alleged driver was taken into custody by Chicago police shortly after 6:30 p.m. Charges are pending.

Davis was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
