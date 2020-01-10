drugs

Man charged with selling drugs to Lake Forest High School students

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- A man has been charged with selling drugs to students at Lake Forest High School from his north suburban home.

Sage Lawrence, 22, was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at his home in the 300 block of Noble Avenue in Lake Forest and found psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and 31 containers of THC vape cartridges, according to a statement from Lake Forest police.

The investigation started when authorities received tips that Lawrence was selling drugs out of the house to students at the nearby school, 1285 N. McKinley Road in Lake Forest, police said. The school was placed on a "soft lockdown" for about 10 minutes while police searched the home.

Lawrence is charged with unlawful possession of psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis, all felonies, police said.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 23, according to Lake County court records.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake forestillegal drugsarrestdrug arresthigh schooldrugs
DRUGS
Woman slumped over steering wheel with kids in back seat: police
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
South Dakota's 'I'm on meth' commercial drawing eyes, flack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coyote captured Thursday after 2 attacks, series of sightings
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow to Chicago area
Woman beaten, robbed in latest Near North Side attack
Chicago tourist beaten in Miami
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Marijuana-related emergency room visits up after legalization
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rainy Friday
Show More
Red Cross Bloodmobile taking donations in Chicago area
Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits
26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine
Parents want teacher fired for nap nudge
1st pediatric flu death reported in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News