BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl who was on her way to school in southwest suburban Burbank Monday.
Burbank police said Marquise Myles of Chicago has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping, all felonies. Police said he was on parole for possession of a firearm by a felon at the time of the crime.
The girl, who is a freshman, had just gotten off a PACE and was walking northbound on Central Avenue from 79th Street on her way to St. Laurence High School at about 7:40 a.m. when police said she was approached by the suspect from behind.
The suspect threatened the victim with a gun, forced her into an alley behind a garage and sexually assaulted her.
Police said Myles was on the same PACE bus that day, taking it to his temp job, and did not know the victim. He allegedly followed her from the bus they were both traveling on.
Police said video surveillance shows Myles coming up behind the victim and forcing her into the alley where the sexual assault took place, and more surveillance video shows him after the crime from Burbank to Chicago, where he boarded a CTA bus at 79th and Cicero.
He is due in bond court Friday.
Man charged with sexual assault of Burbank girl, 14, on way to school
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More