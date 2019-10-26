Elgin man charged with sharing videos of child sexual abuse, torture

ELGIN, Ill. -- An Elgin man is accused of distributing multiple videos of children being sexually abused and tortured.

David C. Vogt, 32, was charged with five counts of reproducing child pornography and five counts of possessing child pornography, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

On June 13, a detective allegedly discovered five videos being downloaded from Vogt's computer, prosecutors said. Each video allegedly depicts an adult sexually abusing a child, possibly as young as 2 years old, and subjecting them to torture.

Vogt is being held at the Kane County Jail on $500,000 bail, the state's attorney's office said. If he posts bond, he is not allowed to use the internet or have contact with anyone younger than 18 and must surrender his passport.

If convicted of all felonies, Vogt faces a sentence of as many as 150 years in prison, the state's attorney's office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.
