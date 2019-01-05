Man charged with shooting his nephew in Gary

A man accused of shooting his nephew in the head Thursday in Gary, Indiana was ordered held without bail.Corteau Dupree Givens, 31, of Merrillville, arrived at his cousin's home Wednesday evening in the 600 block of Hemlock Street and then went out for a night of drinking, according to a charging document from Gary police.Givens came back before dawn the next morning and shot his 20-year-old nephew, who was apparently sleeping in a living room recliner, according to the document. The two had gone out to a gas station before the shooting, investigators said in the document.A family member performed CPR on the victim until police arrived, according to the document. He was treated at Methodist Hospital and then airlifted to a Chicago hospital in serious condition. The victim was unable to speak to investigators.Givens was arrested at the home, and a .40 caliber handgun was recovered, investigators said in the document. Givens was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Gary police said. On Thursday, Givens was ordered held without bail, according to court records.Five people who were asleep at the home told investigators they didn't hear arguing or fighting before the gunfire, the document said. Givens appeared highly intoxicated when police arrived, investigators said in the document.One witness recalled a conversation between Givens and his nephew earlier in the evening, according to the document. Givens allegedly told his nephew, "I can remember being your age, feeling like I had to prove myself." The nephew replied, "I don't feel that way, I don't have to prove myself to anyone."Givens told investigators he was carry a weapon that night and remembered laying the gun down on a kitchen table, but said he was in a bathroom when the shooting occurred, investigators said in the document. Givens told investigators he didn't hear gunfire, and that when he came out of the bathroom, he found everyone in the living room with his nephew, according to the document.