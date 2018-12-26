Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing elderly chihuahua

A northwest suburban man was charged with a felony after allegedly throwing two dogs from a balcony, killing one of them, during an argument with his wife Tuesday in the West Town

A northwest suburban man was charged with a felony after allegedly throwing two dogs from a balcony, killing one of them, during an argument with his wife Tuesday in the West Town neighborhood.

Jerald L. Jeske, a 51-year-old from Park Ridge, was quarreling with his wife inside a vehicle about 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue when he struck her and entered their home, Chicago police said. Someone called 911 to report a domestic battery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the wife who said the man grabbed two dogs and threw them from the second-floor balcony, according to police. A 17-year-old chihuahua died, and the other dog ran away and was still missing Wednesday.

Jeske was charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, police said. His next court date was Wednesday.
