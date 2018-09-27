Man charged with trafficking heroin to New Lenox via Metra train

A Lemont man was charged with trafficking heroin from Chicago to the southwest suburbs on a Metra train.Daniel T. Suerth, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the New Lenox Metra station, 300 N. Church St. in New Lenox, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff's office. He had 103 grams of heroin and 0.4 grams of cocaine on him at the time of his arrest.The station is along Metra's Rock Island District line, which runs between Joliet and LaSalle Street Station.The sheriff's Gang Suppression Unit and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration had been investigating Suerth for allegedly using the Metra train to traffic heroin from Chicago to New Lenox, authorities said. He was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of more than 100 grams of heroin and one count of possession of more than 15 grams of heroin.Suerth remained in custody Thursday with a bail amount of $500,000, the sheriff's office said. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 17.