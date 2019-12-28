Michigan man charged with trying to bring gun into Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man is accused of trying to bring a gun into Cook County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said Jaetuan Poplar, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was being processed into the jail on drug charges Tuesday, when officers found a small, loaded 22-caliber revolver in his pants. The revolver was approximately 5 inches in length, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Poplar is now also charged with possessing a firearm in a penal institution. He's being held on bond.

Poplar was initially arrested Sunday, December 22, by Berwyn police. He was then transferred to sheriff's custody at the Maywood Courthouse for his bond hearing on the drug charges.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said transfer protocol requires conducting a physical search and using a metal detector.

After Poplar stood before a judge, he was transported to Cook County Jail due to an outstanding bond warrant related to a robbery case in Michigan, the office said.

The circumstances of where the weapon came from remain under investigation, the sheriff's office said. The Sheriff's Office of Professional Review is also conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

"While we are relieved the firearm was retrieved without incident, investigators are thoroughly reviewing what took place to help prevent such a situation from occurring in the future," said Joseph Ryan, spokesman for the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocook countymichigandrug arrestcook county jailcook county sheriffguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former NU law professor hit, killed by car in Oak Park
Chicago cannabis coordinator lays out do's and don'ts for 2020 legal weed
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Family, friends say final goodbye to boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
CPD squad car involved in Humboldt Park crash, 3 injured
Lansing Hooters shooting causes panic
Bishop Conlon takes medical leave from Diocese of Joliet
Show More
Florida woman, 26, accused of exploiting husband, 77
Here's where you can get free Starbucks today
'1917' stars reveal challenges of filming ambitious movie
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
NY Times: Leaked videos show SEALs describing Eddie Gallagher in grim terms
More TOP STORIES News