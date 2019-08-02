Man charged with videotaping person in restroom at Glenview dialysis center

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A nurse is accused of recording video of someone in a restroom of a dialysis center in north suburban Glenview.Michael Klusmeyer, 62, is charged with unlawful videotaping of another without consent in a restroom, the Glenview police department said in a statement. He was arrested on Wednesday.Klusmeyer appeared for a bail hearing Friday in Cook County and was released on his own recognizance, according to county records. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.The charges stem from a July 23 disorderly conduct complaint at Satellite Dialysis Glenview in the 2600 block of Compass Road, police said.Klusmeyer, of Wauconda, is registered in Illinois as a professional nurse, according to state records. His LinkedIn page indicates he works at Satellite Dialysis Glenview.Klusmeyer was due in court again on Sept. 5.