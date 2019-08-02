Man charged with videotaping person in restroom at Glenview dialysis center

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A nurse is accused of recording video of someone in a restroom of a dialysis center in north suburban Glenview.
Michael Klusmeyer, 62, is charged with unlawful videotaping of another without consent in a restroom, the Glenview police department said in a statement. He was arrested on Wednesday.
Klusmeyer appeared for a bail hearing Friday in Cook County and was released on his own recognizance, according to county records. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
The charges stem from a July 23 disorderly conduct complaint at Satellite Dialysis Glenview in the 2600 block of Compass Road, police said.
Klusmeyer, of Wauconda, is registered in Illinois as a professional nurse, according to state records. His LinkedIn page indicates he works at Satellite Dialysis Glenview.
Klusmeyer was due in court again on Sept. 5.
