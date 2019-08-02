Man charged with videotaping person in restroom at Glenview dialysis center

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A nurse is accused of recording video of someone in a restroom of a dialysis center in north suburban Glenview.

Michael Klusmeyer, 62, is charged with unlawful videotaping of another without consent in a restroom, the Glenview police department said in a statement. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Klusmeyer appeared for a bail hearing Friday in Cook County and was released on his own recognizance, according to county records. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The charges stem from a July 23 disorderly conduct complaint at Satellite Dialysis Glenview in the 2600 block of Compass Road, police said.

Klusmeyer, of Wauconda, is registered in Illinois as a professional nurse, according to state records. His LinkedIn page indicates he works at Satellite Dialysis Glenview.

Klusmeyer was due in court again on Sept. 5.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glenviewindictmentnursesbathroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
Yingying Zhang's body could be in downstate landfill
State Sen.Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
3 people in custody after gun bust on Chicago's South Side, police say
Woman hospitalized after being trapped under CTA bus in Streeterville
Wake held for twins who died in hot car in NY
Show More
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
More TOP STORIES News