Man choked Chicago police sergeant after punching woman at bar, prosecutors say

A man has been charged with punching a woman at a bar, then driving drunk and choking the police officer who tried to arrest him in the South Loop.Edward D. Thompson, 36, of south suburban Midlothian, was charged Sunday with three felony counts of aggravated battery, including one to a police officer, according to Chicago police. He was also charged with three misdemeanors.On Saturday night, Thompson was at La Cantina bar at 1911 S. Michigan Ave., where he got into an argument and punched a woman in the chest, according to Cook County prosecutors.After being asked to leave several times, Thompson drove off drunk, but was stopped by a CPD sergeant at 10:12 p.m. in the 2100-block of South Wabash after the woman who had been punched identified his vehicle to officers, police said. The sergeant, who noticed the smell of alcohol on Thompson's breath, told him he was under arrest for the punching the woman, trespassing and driving drunk.Thompson started fighting with the sergeant, eventually grabbing him by the neck with both hands and choking him against the hood of his car, prosecutors said. The sergeant couldn't break free until additional officers responded to the scene and used a Taser on Thompson before taking him into custody.Cook County Associate Judge Sophia Atcherson set Thompson's bond at $5,000 at his initial court hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. He's next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.