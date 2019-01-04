Man choked, robbed when selling item online

The Aurora Police Department is reminding residents about spaces they've designated for internet transactions after a man was robbed while transacting an online sale.A 31-year-old man used social media to sell a high-end coffee maker and agree to meet the man he was selling it to in the 1400 block of McClure Road on Dec. 29, police said. The men met there about 3 p.m. and as they were talking someone came up from behind and placed the 31-year-old man in a chokehold while the purported buyer grabbed the coffee maker and the victim's cell phone and watch and took off.The victim was not injured and estimated his loss at about $2,140, police said.The robber was described as a black man standing about 5 ft. 10 in. and weighing 160 pounds, police said. He was estimated to be in his late teens to early 20s. He had brown eyes and was wearing dark clothing during the incident.The victim was unable to provide a description of the man who put him in a chokehold.Aurora police have designated four parking spaces in the stations easternmost parking lot for people to safely transact sales they set up online. Police say to think twice if the person you're selling to is reluctant to meet there for the exchange of goods.Anyone with information about the Dec. 29 incident is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.