Man claiming to be ride-share driver attempted to lure children in Lincoln Park, police say

Chicago police have issued an alert about a man who tried to lure children into in his minivan by saying he was their ride-share driver.The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600-block of West Drummond Place in Lincoln Park.Police said students were outside for recess when a man in a black minivan pulled up and gestured for them to come over. He them told them, "I'm your Uber driver, get in the car," police said.He drove off after the students went to go tell a staff member, police said.The suspect is described by police as between 30-40 years old with black hair and bushy eyebrows. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dirty, older black minivan, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica, with a pink sticker on the passenger side windshield.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.