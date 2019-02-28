Man claiming to be ride-share driver attempted to lure children in Lincoln Park, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have issued an alert about a man who tried to lure children into in his van by saying he was their rideshare driver.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert about a man who tried to lure children into in his minivan by saying he was their ride-share driver.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600-block of West Drummond Place in Lincoln Park.

Police said students were outside for recess when a man in a black minivan pulled up and gestured for them to come over. He them told them, "I'm your Uber driver, get in the car," police said.

He drove off after the students went to go tell a staff member, police said.

The suspect is described by police as between 30-40 years old with black hair and bushy eyebrows. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dirty, older black minivan, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica, with a pink sticker on the passenger side windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ridesharechicago crimeluringChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Several dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with flurries Thursday
Child dies from flu in Chicago as nearly 200 students stay home sick
Customers say Facebook contractor left them in the dust
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care employee
Shedd Aquarium offering interactive experience like no 'otter'
Show More
4-year-old girl killed, 2 others injured in Aurora townhouse fire
Chicago Election Results: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for mayoral runoff
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Park Forest man rescued after spending 7 hours trapped in own bathroom
More News