Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton to be sentenced Monday

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man convicted of gunning down 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in a South Side park will be sentenced Monday.

Mickiael Ward faces at least 50 years behind bars after he was found guilty in the murder of Hadiya Pendleton.

The sentencing comes six years after Ward fired into a crowd of King College Prep High School students who were at a South Side park. Those gunshots hit and killed Pendleton and injured two of her friends.

A jury found Ward guilty on all counts related to the shooting. Kenneth Williams, the accused getaway driver, was also found guilty.


Pendleton's death made national headlines. She was shot and killed just days after performing at President Barack Obama's inauguration. Michelle Obama attended her funeral.

Pendleton's mother is expected to offer a statement during the hearing.
