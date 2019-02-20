Man crashes minivan on Far South Side after Hammond police chase

A driver being pursued by Hammond police crashed a minivan on the Far South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The chase started in northwest Indiana just after midnight, and ended when the Dodge Caravan slammed into an embankment at 13000-block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The 20-year-old man driving the minivan was apprehended and transported to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago police are investigating the crash. Hammond police have not revealed why the chase started.
