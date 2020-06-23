Man critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park

PORTER COUNTY, Indiana (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man has been transported to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.The man went missing in the water at about 11 a.m., Porter Fire Chief Lewis Craig Jr. said. He was found in the water just after 12:30 p.m. and transported to Porter Regional in critical condition.Further details were not immediately available.